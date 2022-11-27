Pakistan's ruling coalition leaders term Imran Khan's decision to resign from assemblies as acceptance of his failure

Top leaders of Pakistan's ruling coalition on Sunday termed former premier Imran Khan’s decision to resign from the provincial assemblies as acceptance of his failure to force the government to announce early elections.

The reaction came after 69-year-old Khan on Saturday announced to resign from provincial assemblies as he withdrew a threat to march on capital Islamabad by saying that it would result in destruction.

Khan made the announcement in his first in-person address to the party workers in Rawalpindi after the failed assassination bid on his life earlier this month.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the announcement showed the frustration of Khan. ''The decision to leave the assemblies has been taken as a face-saving to avoid defeat,” he said.

''It is possible that he (Khan) will not follow the decision; it is also possible that he will come to the parliament,” he added.

Khan along with more than one hundred lawmakers resigned from the National Assembly in April after his government was toppled through a no-confidence vote. But his provincial lawmakers are still part of the system.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has a government in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as well as in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while the party has also lawmakers in the Sindh and Balochistan assemblies.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that it was too early to say if Khan would follow up his announcement to resign from the provincial assemblies.

''The claim that they will leave assembly, only time will tell about it,” he said. “If they take such a decision, its remedy is also given in the law books.” He also joked that Khan came to topple the federal government but went back by announcing to topple his two provincial governments.

The minister didn’t provide what the government would do in case of mass resignation. However, one of the easiest ways is to file no-confidence motion against the chief ministers to bar them from dissolving the assemblies until the voting on the no-confidence was held.

It is also believed that the federal government was empowered to impose governor rule in any province. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Khan badly failed in his mission and instead of pressing for new elections he should look at the performance of his rule.

“He has badly failed…Today all problems including price hike are the legacies of his rule,” she said.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman talked about the claim by Khan that his government was ousted due to a foreign conspiracy. ''There was no conspiracy. In fact we threw him out of power by grabbing from the collar,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, whose government is dependent on PTI support, said that he would support Khan’s decision to dissolve the assembly, thus rejecting speculation about his reaction following the sudden announcement by Khan.

''I will dissolve the Punjab Assembly within a minute on Imran Khan’s call,” he said in a statement, adding that Khan’s strategy has entered a decisive round.

Separately, Khan has summoned his party's top brass meeting on Monday to consult them on the announcement made at the Rawalpindi rally to resign from the assemblies.

The Punjab government’s spokesperson and PTI leader Musarrat Javed Cheema said that the party chief has summoned a meeting in Lahore to consult party leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)