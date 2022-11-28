BJP govt focusing on ‘love jihad’ instead of unemployment, inflation: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal

Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has set aside issues such as unemployment, inflation and farmer suicides and is instead focusing on the incidents of 'love jihad'. Bhujbal was in the city to attend the Samata Parishad's programme.

Talking to reporters here, the former minister said, ''Unemployment, inflation and farmer suicides are some of the most important issues. In order to cover up these issues, the BJP government is bringing to fore incidents of love jihad. This is done on purpose to take advantage of the election time.'' Asked about leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) taking a stand against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Bhujbal said senior leaders Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat and Uddhav Thackeray will come together to decide the exact stand.

The MVA was a political front formed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress after the 2019 state Assembly polls.

''We have heard the governor say 'main jaana chahta hoon' (I want to leave) on multiple occasions, but the Central government has asked him to stay,'' the NCP leader said.

Bhujbal further questioned the Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) move of starting a free course on 'Ganesh Atharvashirsha'.

''The committee that decided to start this course does not exist. The acting vice-chancellor does not have the right and they also do not have any permission. Such subjects exist in other religions too. Should we start those too? If such courses are started, should we stop having courses in science, engineering, pharmacy?'' he said.

The SPPU recently started a free course on 'Ganesh Atharvashirsha' in association with Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust and a private institution.

