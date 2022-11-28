RSS meet discusses plans for finalising decisions for 2023

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) held a meeting here with its leaders and members to finalise decisions for the upcoming year.

The two-day consultative meeting, which concluded on Sunday, discussed issues including enhancing the RSS's outreach among the people and strengthen the implementation of the national education policy (NEP).

''This is an internal meeting of the RSS in which several issues, the challenges faced by the organisation, and people-friendly programmes that ought to be implemented next year, were discussed. The discussion will help finalise the decisions for the upcoming year,'' a senior leader told PTI on Monday.

There was a detailed discussion on last year's activities and the coming year's work for expansion of the RSS at the meeting in which senior leaders of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar participated.

Earlier this month, the RSS postponed its November 6 route march in Tamil Nadu to challenge the Madras High Court verdict restricting the march to indoors in an auditorium after the police denied the outfit permission.

The State unit of the RSS had planned to take a march on October 2 at 50 locations to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the 125th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar and Gandhi Jayanthi.

