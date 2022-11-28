Left Menu

Caroline Cayeux quits French government after criticism over transparency

It said she would be replaced in her role by Dominique Faure. Earlier this year, Cayeux had to apologise after facing criticism over comments which more than 100 French public figures had said were homophobic.

(Adds statement from Cayeux) PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) -

France's minister for territorial cohesion, Caroline Cayeux, said on Monday she had resigned from the government following criticism from a public watchdog about a lack of transparency in her declarations regarding her personal wealth. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron's Elysee office confirmed Cayeux's resignation without giving a reason. It said she would be replaced in her role by Dominique Faure.

Earlier this year, Cayeux had to apologise after facing criticism over comments which more than 100 French public figures had said were homophobic. Cayeux, appointed minister for territorial cohesion in the new French government formed on July 4, was asked by the Senate that month whether she maintained her opposition to a 2013 law allowing same-sex couples to marry and to adopt children.

At that time, she called the reform a "caprice" and a "plan that goes against nature". Cayeux initially stood by what she said, adding: "I have a lot of friends among those people." Two days later she apologised for her remarks.

