France's Energy Strategy Sparks Political Conflict

In response to France's adoption of a new energy law, the far-right National Rally party has issued a no-confidence motion against the government. Despite criticism regarding bypassing parliamentary oversight, the motion is unlikely to succeed due to lack of support from the Socialist Party.

  • Country:
  • France

The far-right National Rally (RN) party in France submitted a no-confidence motion against the government on Monday, challenging a newly adopted energy law. This law, which lays out long-term energy goals, has sparked political tension despite its unlikely success in the fragmented assembly.

France's recent energy strategy, launched only this month after delays, scales back renewable energy ambitions and alleviates pressure on the national utility EDF by lifting the requirement to shut down 14 nuclear reactors. RN leader Marine Le Pen criticized the government for circumventing parliamentary scrutiny, warning that these changes will hike energy prices, burdening households and businesses alike.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's administration, which does not hold a parliamentary majority, survived two no-confidence votes in the same month after advancing a delayed budget. Socialist Party lawmaker Jerome Guedj indicated to France Info radio that their party aims for stability rather than chaos, and hence, will not back the no-confidence motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

