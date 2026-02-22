France Dominates with a 33-8 Win Over Italy in Six Nations Thriller

France delivered an outstanding performance, recording a decisive 33-8 win against Italy in the Six Nations. The victory, marked by an early 19-0 lead, was secured with remarkable tries from Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Emmanuel Meafou, and Thomas Ramos.

Despite Italy's response just before halftime, France maintained their advantage, with further tries by Gael Drean and Emilien Gailleton ensuring a solid win. Ramos' conversions further strengthened their position, while Italy's efforts, including a penalty by Paolo Garbisi, were not enough to close the gap.

France's captain Antoine Dupont highlighted the team's strategy of exploiting the Italian defense. The win advances France's lead in the standings, as noted by coach Fabien Galthie, who emphasized the challenging nature of the contest, crediting Italy for their resistance.

