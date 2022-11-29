Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday performed puja with rituals at the famous Mahakal temple of Lord Shiva in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him entered the holy city. This is the second visit by Gandhi to a jyotirlinga temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Madhya Pradesh after his cross-country Yatra entered the Central state on November 23.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 29-11-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 17:20 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter/ Bharat Jodo) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday performed puja with rituals at the famous Mahakal temple of Lord Shiva in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him entered the holy city. Clad in a red dhoti, Gandhi performed all the rituals under the guidance of temple priests. He was offered a stole by the priests of the temple. After performing the rituals, Gandhi prostrated in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He also sat for a while beside the idol of Nandi (the holy bull considered the vehicle of Lord Shiva) on the temple premises.

This is the second visit by Gandhi to a jyotirlinga temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Madhya Pradesh after his cross-country Yatra entered the Central state on November 23. Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family members on Friday performed 'Ma Narmada' aarti at the famous Omkareshwar temple in Khandwa district. Gandhi later prayed at the famous Shiva temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.

