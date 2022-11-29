Left Menu

RWAs unimpressed with Kejriwal's announcement to empower them financially, politically

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 20:09 IST
Resident Welfare Associations in Delhi appeared unimpressed with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of according ''mini councillor'' status to them if the AAP wins the civic polls, claiming it looks like a ''hollow promise''.

They said if the promise is fulfilled, it would prove beneficial for the people but past experience does not evoke much confidence.

At a press conference just a few days ahead of the civic polls, Kejriwal on Tuesday said if the AAP comes to power in the MCD, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be ''empowered'' and granted the status of ''mini councillors''.

He said the idea behind this vision is to ''make people the owners of Delhi ('janta ko Dilli ka malik banana hai')''.

Atul Goyal, the president of the United RWAs Joint Action (URJA), a confederation of 2,500 RWAs in Delhi, said, ''There is a big difference between what you claim and what you do. We have seen this in the past as well.

''RWAs are neutral bodies. We don't take sides in elections. Just days ahead of the election you are trying to lure us. We are influencers, we don't take sides. But such announcements just before the elections are telling,'' he told PTI over phone.

Goyal said there are thousands of RWAs in the city and if the AAP government is serious about the promise they should bring an RWA Act. ''Then only a real change will be brought in the society,'' he said. Echoing Goyal's view, Ashok Bhasin, the president of a north Delhi RWA, alleged these are ''false promises'' and have been made by Kejriwal in the past also but nothing has been done.

''If fulfilled, this will help people and bring a change. But these are hollow promises. In August 2017, he made a similar promise that RWAs will be involved in the decision-making. Then he promised to give funds to the RWAs. All these are hollow promises to mislead the people,'' Bhasin claimed. B S Vohra, the president of the Federation of East Delhi RWAs, welcomed the announcement to empower the RWAs ''But the concept of mini 'parishad' is not clear yet. Any cash assistance must go to the SDM and work must be done through him. Let's remain apolitical bodies and therefore please don't ask us to run after votes,'' Vohra said.

Polls for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4. Both the AAP and BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

