Jailed Belarusian protest leader in intensive care - opposition Telegram

Jailed Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova has been taken to the intensive care unit of a hospital in the city of Gomel, jailed opposition politician Viktor Babariko's Telegram account said on Tuesday.

The Telegram channel said the politician was taken to the hospital on Monday for unknown reasons. Reuters was unable immediately to verify her whereabouts.

Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of mass street protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in 2020, is serving an 11-year sentence for what she said were trumped allegations of involvement in mass unrest.

