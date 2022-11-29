Left Menu

Jailed Belarusian protest leader in intensive care - opposition Telegram

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 21:50 IST
Jailed Belarusian protest leader in intensive care - opposition Telegram

Jailed Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova has been taken to the intensive care unit of a hospital in the city of Gomel, jailed opposition politician Viktor Babariko's Telegram account said on Tuesday.

The Telegram channel said the politician was taken to the hospital on Monday for unknown reasons. Reuters was unable immediately to verify her whereabouts.

Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of mass street protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in 2020, is serving an 11-year sentence for what she said were trumped allegations of involvement in mass unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022