Top BJP leaders campaigning in Delhi civic polls target Kejriwal over graft allegations

Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers, Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP over corruption allegations while recounting the works done by their party during its 15-year tenure in the city's civic body.

''Kejriwal ke teen yaar -- daru, ghotala, bhrashtachar (Kejriwal's three friends -- liquor, scam, corruption),'' said Union minister Anurag Thakur while campaigning for BJP candidates in Preet Vihar and Anarkali areas here.

He was referring to various alleged scams during the AAP's tenure in the Delhi government, including those related to the implementation of a policy related to the liquor business in Delhi.

''Kejriwal, who used to talk big against corruption has now broken all the records of corruption,'' Thakur alleged.

He also cited various works done by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations that were reunified by the Centre earlier this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal in a press conference challenged BJP national president J P Nadda to tell the people even one work done by the erstwhile municipal corporations ruled by the party for 15 years.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed AAP a ''Paap'' (sin) since ''Kejriwal cheated the people after coming to power'' in Delhi.

He said the people of Delhi have realised the ''falsehood'' of Kejriwal and the AAP and they are now prepared to reject both in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

Dozens of senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar, Jitendra Singh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, the party's national office bearers, MPs and MLAs, campaigned across Delhi, taking part in roadshows and addressing street meetings.

At a public meeting in Ashok Vihar, Piyush Goyal said the BJP is campaigning for the polls on the strength of its achievements.

Referring to one of the AAP government ministers in jail over corruption charges, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said, ''Kejriwal says he is 'kattar imandar' (hardcore honest). Every one knows what 'imandar' is. But what does Kattar Imandar mean?'' Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta asked Kejriwal to visit Jharoda on Wednesday, saying he will list the works done by the BJP-ruled corporations if he presents himself there.

Replying to Kejriwal's challenge, the BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra listed various achievements of the party-ruled corporations, including permission to increase the height of houses up to 17.5 metres 15 metres, allowing open restaurants at building roofs and terraces, online birth and death certificates, 17 multi-level parking facilities, extra 3,200 hospital beds, new dispensaries, maternity centres, smart classrooms, regularisation of 13000 temporary civic body employees among others.

