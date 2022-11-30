"It will make a dent in Congress' result and benefit BJP..." Vijay Rupani on Kharge's 'Ravana' remark on PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday reacted vehemently to Mallikarjun Kharge's derogatory remark against Prime Minister Modi, with former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani saying that the slanderous comment will make a dent in the party's result in the Assembly polls. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Gujarat's former CM Rupani said, "PM Modi's comparison with Ravana is an insult to Gujaratis and they (Gujarat people) will not tolerate it, this remark will make a dent in the party's result and benefit BJP in the upcoming polls, with making the grand old party lose the Gujarat elections."

"I agree that every time Congress creates such a quagmire for itself and sinks in it, that's why the party is slowly dying," he added. During a poll campaigning for the Party, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at a rally in the Behrampura area of Ahmedabad described PM Modi as Ravana, wherein he said, "In all these campaigns, he (Modi) only talks about himself. 'Don't look at anyone else, just look at Modi and vote'... how many times do we have to see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?"

Training his guns at the Aam Aadmi Party, resorting to the hit-and-trial method in Gujarat elections, the BJP leader said AAP replaced the ruling party Congress Party in Delhi as well as in Punjab, the same they want to repeat in Gujarat, but here the ruling party is BJP and not Congress. To a question on the 2017 Assembly elections, Rupani said, "I clearly agree that the last election was very challenging for the BJP, but this time the election atmosphere is in the party's favour and the people of Gujarat have full faith in PM Modi and it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that will return to the helm in Gujarat and Gujaratis have taken a resolve to vote for BJP."

The Assembly election in Gujarat is scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, whose results will be declared on December 8. A total of 2,39,76,670 voters, including 1,24,33,362 males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 from the third gender are eligible to vote in the first phase of Gujarat polls.

The second phase of voting will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8. (ANI)

