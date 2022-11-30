Left Menu

Mexico president says he will 'likely' travel Dec. 14 for Pacific Alliance summit

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 19:25 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will "very likely" travel to Peru on Dec. 14 for a meeting of presidents from the Latin American trade bloc known as the Pacific Alliance.

The meeting, which was previously scheduled to take place earlier this month, was postponed after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo - who is under investigation on allegations of corruption - was barred from traveling for the event. Sources previously told Reuters the alliance, made up of Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Chile, would likely meet Dec. 7 to 8, though the dates were still tentative.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said last week that the countries would set a final date by Tuesday.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

