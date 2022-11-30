Gurjar meeting postponed, scheduled tomorrow

A three-member committee of ministers, which has been constituted to assuage concerns of the Gurjars ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, will hold the talks with the members of the community on Wednesday.

The meeting that was scheduled on Wednesday was postponed and it was fixed for Thursday morning, Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Vijay Bainsla said.

''It'll be our last meeting, after which we will decide our next strategy.'' On Tuesday, two rounds of meetings were held, during which both parties reached a consensus on several aspects.

However, some issues that remain unresolved will be taken up on Thursday.

Five communities under the Most Backward Classes, including Gujjars, have been demanding a resolution to the problems faced in getting a 5-per-cent quota in jobs and educational institutions, scholarships, promotion-related issues in jobs, budget for Devnarayan Board constituted for welfare of these communities and withdrawal of police cases against the protesters during the Gujjar agitation.

The series of meetings was necessitated after Bainsla threatened that his organisation would not allow the yatra to enter Rajasthan if their demands were not fulfilled.

He had also demanded that former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, a prominent Gurjar leader, be made the chief minister.

Pilot had, however, distanced himself from Bainsla's remarks.

