EU 'very confident' on N.Ireland agreement if UK shows political will

European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen said she is "very confident" a positive conclusion can be reached on a post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland if Britain shows the political will to find a solution.

"We have always shown flexibility, we will always have a constructive approach to these issues. If there is the political will in the UK, I am very confident that we can reach a positive conclusion," she said ahead of a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

