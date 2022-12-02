Goa CM wishes BJP president Nadda on his birthday
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday led the leaders from the state in greeting Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president J P Nadda on his birthday. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, Wishing a very happy birthday to Shri J P Nadda Ji, National President Bharatiya Janata Party.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday led the leaders from the state in greeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on his birthday. ''Hearty birthday greetings to our leader, BJP National President, Aadarniya @JPNadda ji. Under your dynamic leadership the @BJP4India is scaling greater heights while working on the path of Antyodaya,'' CM Sawant said. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, ''Wishing a very happy birthday to Shri J P Nadda Ji, National President – Bharatiya Janata Party. Under his able, skilled and inspiring leadership, the party is constantly touching new heights. I pray to the Almighty to always shower you with happiness, good health @JPNadda.''
