Goa CM wishes BJP president Nadda on his birthday

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-12-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 10:05 IST
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday led the leaders from the state in greeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on his birthday. ''Hearty birthday greetings to our leader, BJP National President, Aadarniya @JPNadda ji. Under your dynamic leadership the @BJP4India is scaling greater heights while working on the path of Antyodaya,'' CM Sawant said. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, ''Wishing a very happy birthday to Shri J P Nadda Ji, National President – Bharatiya Janata Party. Under his able, skilled and inspiring leadership, the party is constantly touching new heights. I pray to the Almighty to always shower you with happiness, good health @JPNadda.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

