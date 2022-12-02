Pradhan asks Patnaik to get cabinet nod for Padampur district

Union minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan has asked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to approve the demand for district status to Padampur sub-division in a cabinet meeting.

Patnaik is slated to campaign for the December 5 by-poll in Padampur on Friday.

Pradhan, who is the face of BJP in Odisha, held a two-day campaign at Padampur in Bargarh district.

"Chief Minister is coming to Padampur for campaigning on Friday. Let him convene the cabinet meeting and sanction district status to Padampur," Pradhan wrote in his Twitter post in Odia.

A delegation of the district action committee of Padampur sub-division had met Patnaik here a few days ago and placed the demand for the constitution of Padampur sub-division, which the chief minister assured.

Reacting to Pradhan's remarks, BJP spokesperson and party MP Sasmit Patra said "@dpradhanbjp Babu, people of Odisha over (the) past 22 years have seen and believe that what Hon'ble CM Shri Naveen Patnaik says, he does. Therefore, 4.5 crore Odias have blessed him (by electing BJD) for the past 22 years." BJP MLA Suryabanshi Suraj hit back at Patra. ''Bhai @Sasmitpatra probably you aren't aware, over 22 years 4.5 crore Odias have been betrayed ... Smt. @Pramila_Mallick, (state) revenue minister said that there is no proposal for any new district in Odisha.'' Mallick said this while replying to a written question in the state assembly on Thursday.

Pradhan addressing a series of election meetings at Jharbandh, Barihapali, Jamla and Melchamunda in support of party candidate Pradip Purohit said, "The people have trust in Kuna Purohit (candidate's nick name) as he is with the farmers, kendu leaf workers, tribals, women, youths and all sections of the people. I believe that Purohits' work will be reflected in the by-polls." Meanwhile, Sundergarh MP Jual Oram created a stir by dubbing BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha as a non-tribal while addressing an election rally in Jharbandha block.

"Barsha has married the son of BJP leader Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh of Puri district and therefore, she is no more Singh Bariha, but rather Baliarsingh. She is not of our community though she is the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha," he said.

Barsha Singh Bariha, daughter of late Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, in a video message said "I am a daughter of Padampur. I do not see any illegality in contesting elections from my father's seat. I disapprove of BJP's remark on this issue."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)