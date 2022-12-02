Left Menu

VP visits WW-II memorial in Kohima

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the historic World War-II memorial here on Friday and paid his tribute to the valiant soldiers who made their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.Dhankhar, who is accompanied by his wife, is on his maiden visit to the north east state after assuming office in August this year.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 02-12-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 12:41 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Dhankhar, who is accompanied by his wife, is on his maiden visit to the north east state after assuming office in August this year. "Humble tributes to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives fighting here in 2nd World War. This memorial is reminder of innumerable sacrifices. Their act of bravery and selflessness will continue to inspire generations," Dhankhar wrote in the visitor's dairy at the war memorial.

He left for Delhi Friday after visiting the war memorial.

Dhankhar inaugurated the 10-day-long 23rd Hornbill Festival on Thursday evening at Kisama, about 12 km from the state capital.

He also held closed door meetings with state Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his cabinet colleagues at Raj Bhavan.

Mukhi and Rio bid farewell to the vice president at the Assam Rifles helipad.

"Thank you for visiting Nagaland, Hon'ble Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji @jdhankhar1. Your gracious presence at the opening of the #HornbillFestival2022, the #FestivalOfFestivals, made the occasion more special. We hope you will visit us again," Rio posted on Twitter conveying gratitude to the vice-president on behalf of the people of the state.

