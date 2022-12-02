Left Menu

Former UK Chancellor Javid to quit at next election

Former British finance minister and Conservative Party leadership candidate Sajid Javid will not stand for re-election at the next national election, he said on Friday. Javid is the most high profile lawmaker in the governing party so far to say he will not stand for re-election, with a handful of other politicians saying they also plan to leave politics at the next election which is expected in 2024.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 17:03 IST
Former UK Chancellor Javid to quit at next election
Sajid Javid Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former British finance minister and Conservative Party leadership candidate Sajid Javid will not stand for re-election at the next national election, he said on Friday.

Javid is the most high profile lawmaker in the governing party so far to say he will not stand for re-election, with a handful of other politicians saying they also plan to leave politics at the next election which is expected in 2024. Javid ran unsuccessfully to be leader of the Conservative Party in 2019, when he was eliminated midway through the leadership contest, and in 2022 when he withdrew before the first round of voting.

"After much reflection I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election," he said on Twitter. "Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022