AICC asks Cong Assam chief to send names of absentees from 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

A letter from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) may have brought to light a brewing internal rift in the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee as it has revealed that many state Congress leaders are choosing to keep themselves away from the state's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. In the letter, undersigned by AICC member and senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh, the president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Kumar Borah, has been directed to draw up a list of party leaders who skipped the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Assam.

"I have been joining the Yatra from time to time and have noticed that some APCC office bearers, executive members, DCC, block president, OBs and leaders have neither attended this Yatra nor have not made any efforts to make this historic march a success," Singh wrote in his letter. "Kindly prepare a list of such office bearers/ executive members/ leaders and submit it immediately after the Yatra ends on December 15," Singh directed the APCC president in his letter.

Citing the AICC letter, the Congress' state unit has issued a letter to all leaders and executive members of the APCC, saying that AICC general secretary Singh and APCC president Borah were not satisfied with the non-participation of some state party leaders in the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. "If anyone does not participate in the Yatra for some reason, he/she needs inform the APCC president in writing," read a letter issued by Ramanna Baruah, general secretary (Administration), APCC.

APCC's working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar told ANI, "Some leaders, executive members and district level leaders of the party have not participated in the Yatra." "The Yatra kicked off from Dhubri on November 1 and reached Golaghat on Thursday. We want this march to be successful. We are also thankful to AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh for wishing our march a grand success. We will monitor if all leaders or executive members the of APCC are working to make this Yatra a success. The new Assam Pradesh Congress Committee will be formed in the coming days and our leaders will take note of these things," Sikdar said.

Inspired by former Congress national president and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam' is being led by Borah will see state party leaders covering a distance of over 834 kms across the state in 70 days. The march in Assam started from Golakganj in the Dhubri district on November 1 and has covered several districts, including Chandmari and Golaghat, among others. (ANI)

