Left Menu

BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatra failed, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra successful: Ashok Gehlot

The Chief Minister visited Jhalawar to take stock of the preparations for the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is likely to enter the state via Jhalawar on December 4.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 20:57 IST
BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatra failed, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra successful: Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday took a swipe at BJP's Jan Aakrosh Yatra launched by JP Nadda and said that the party's rallies are a failure while the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is a success in the country. The Chief Minister visited Jhalawar to take stock of the preparations for the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is likely to enter the state via Jhalawar on December 4.

Speaking to the reporters here, Gehlot said, "This is the toughest yatra after Independence that has been undertaken by Rahul Gandhi. Congress has a history of sacrifice. Rahul Gandhi has undertaken the same. I am happy that the yatra is entering Rajasthan. People of the state are waiting for his arrival on December 4 evening. BJP's yatras are failing. They started a yatra yesterday but did not get any response, due to which the BJP is facing a lot of frustration." "There are five to seven chief ministerial aspirants in the BJP. There are fighting among themselves. They talk about us," he added.

Gehlot also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Minor estrangements happen everywhere and in every party. If you hear the remarks of PM Modi on Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi, you will be ashamed of how such a big leader can make such comments," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the leaders of the Congress party will collectively make the Bharat Jodo Yatra successful. "There are estrangements in every party, but the discipline of our leaders runs the party. All our leaders collectively will make the Bharat Jodo Yatra successful. We are committed to making the yatra a success," he said.

The Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. The party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, also participated in the yatra last week.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022