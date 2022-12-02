BJP says Kejriwal 'patronising corrupt', wraps up MCD poll campaign with 'vijay sankalp' roadshows

The BJP on Friday attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for ''patronising rioters and the corrupt'' as the party's top leaders wrapped up campaigning for the civic polls on the last day with over 250 'vijay sankalp' roadshows across the city.

Voting for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and results declared on December 7.

During the 13-day run, the BJP organised over 1,000 roadshows, street-corner meetings, door-to-door campaigns with top party leaders, including National President JP Nadda, senior Union ministers and chief ministers of party-ruled states.

As many as 19 Union ministers, chief ministers of six states, two deputy chief ministers and 31 MPs took part in the campaign.

Campaigning in wards in Patel Nagar, Nayana, Mangolpuri and Ranjit Nagar, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, ''(Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal came to power by talking about politics of change. For them, the meaning of changing politics was to openly give protection to rioters and corrupt people.'' Thakur charged that the AAP chief had given a clean chit to minister Satyendar Jain, who is in jail under serious corruption allegations.

Citing a purported video of Jain in Tihar Jail, Thakur said, ''The Aam Aadmi Party is running a separate university where rapists are made physiotherapists.'' Thakur's jibe was in reference to a video where he was seen getting a massage by a person who was later claimed to be a rape accused. AAP leaders had earlier defended Jain claiming that he was receiving physiotherapy for an injury.

Piyush Goyal, another Union minister who attended a 'vijay sankalp' roadshow at Pandav Nagar and several other wards, claimed that the people's enthusiasm and excitement towards the BJP was beyond imagination and it showed that the party would return to govern the civic body for the fourth consecutive time.

Attending a roadshow in Shahdara, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to local residents to ensure victory of party candidates in the polls.

At the conclusion of campaigning, the BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said the MCD polls were between the BJP workers who followed the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a party (AAP) that frequently changed its stand on every issue.

Gupta asserted that the BJP would return to govern the civic body. In the previous civic elections in 2017, the BJP had trounced both the AAP and the Congress, winning 181 of 270 wards on which votes were held.

Traders' body the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also extended support to the BJP. Ashish Sood, convener of the BJP's MCD election committee, assured that the party would fulfil all its promises to traders within six months of returning to the civic body.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Modi government was committed to providing good-quality flats to the city's slum dwellers while Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who campaigned in different wards, appealed to the people to vote for the BJP.

BJP Delhi unit spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the party had organised 1,024 programmes, including 241 'vijay sankalp' roadshows with senior leaders, 574 public meetings and 209 public relations campaign meets.

Over 2,000 meetings with members of different sections, including women, residents' welfare associations and traders were held during campaigning at the ward level, he said.

