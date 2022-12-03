Left Menu

U.S. national security adviser to meet teams of Bolsonaro, Lula next week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 02:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will travel to Brazil on Dec. 5 to meet representatives of President Jair Bolsonaro and members of the incoming administration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the White House said.

Sullivan will make the visit with officials from the National Security Council and the State Department, the White House said in a statement on Friday, adding the officials will discuss how the U.S. and Brazil can address common challenges.

