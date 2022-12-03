Vizhinjam port issue: Kerala Minister skips church hospital function, clarifies later

With the Kerala government and Latin Catholic Church at odds over the Vizhinjam sea port project, State Transport Minister Antony Raju skipped a pre-scheduled function of a hospital managed by the church here.

The minister's office informed the organisers on Friday evening that he could not take part in the event citing his tight schedule.

The minister clarified today that his non-participation had nothing to do with the Vizhinjam port issue, as he had to skip the programme due to time constraint.

He further said he had informed the organisers in advance that he would attend the event only if time permits.

''When they approached me with the invitation, I told them that I had already committed to several other programmes on the day. I also informed them that I would participate only if time permits. So, it was conveyed to them last evening that I could not attend the event,'' Raju told reporters here.

Asked about the solution to end the stalemate over Vizhinjam, the minister said the doors are always being kept open by the Left government to settle the issues.

Several rounds of talks had already been done with the protest committee and the Chief Minister himself spoke to its leaders directly.

It was a mere political allegation by the opposition Congress that the CM was avoiding talks with the agitators.

He also accused the Congress of attempting to hijack the anti-seaport agitation for 'political mileage.' ''The opposition party is upset over the growing influence and strength of the LDF in the coastal sector. So, they are trying to use the anti-seaport agitation to revive their lost influence and presence in the region,'' he added.

He also said the Vizhinjam seaport project was brought by the previous Oommen Chandy government and the party's present objection to it exposed their double standard.

Fisherfolk of Vizhinjam and other coastal areas have been protesting for more than four months against the under-construction seaport, which also led to violence on November 26 and 27.

The protesters attacked Vizhinjam police station on the night of November 27, injuring several police personnel. The fisherfolk have been staging protests under the aegis of Latin Church priests.

