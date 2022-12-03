Left Menu

03-12-2022
Be ready for 'big battle': Suvendu to BJP workers ahead of rural polls
Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday asked BJP workers to be prepared for a ''big battle'' with an eye on the panchayat polls, due to be held early next year.

Addressing a rally in South 24 Parganas's Diamond Harbour -- the constituency of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari alleged that BJP candidates were not allowed to file their nominations in the 2018 panchayat polls in the district.

He warned that this time around the game will be a different one.

''You decide the names of candidates from the villages and we will ensure that they are able to file their nominations,'' he told the BJP workers.

''I will hold a huge rally in this district again this month,'' he said.

Brushing aside the TMC's allegations of stepmotherly treatment of West Bengal, Adhikari claimed that Rs 19,000 crore has been given to the state by the Centre this month.

''The Centre has given funds under PM Awas Yojana, Samagra Shiksha Mission and PM Gram Sadak Yojana,'' he said.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul claimed that many party workers were stopped on the way to the rally at Diamond Harbour.

''Our workers, including women, were beaten up, to stop them coming to the public meeting, while the police were mute spectators,'' she said.

Stating that soccer giants such as Argentina, Brazil and Portugal lost matches in the Qatar World Cup to minions, she said the TMC leadership should not think they will remain in power for eternity.

