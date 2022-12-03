Gujarat BJP chief Patil exudes confidence in party victory in assembly polls

As the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections wound up, the Bharatiya Janata Party State unit president CR Patil on Sunday forecasted the party's win by saying that BJP will win most of the seats. Addressing a press briefing in 'Kamalam', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Gandhinagar, he said, "I want to thank the people of Gujarat for a peaceful first phase of the election. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and all party workers, who campaigned for the BJP in the state in helping the party reach the helm of Gujarat."

On BJP's rival party, Congress, State unit president Patil said, "I will not like to comment on Congress's formula of making Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, but one thing is predestined that BJP is forming the government after conclusion of the polls. Campaigning for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections ended on Saturday evening.

Polling in the second and final phase will be conducted for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his last election rally in his native state, at Ahmedabad, on Friday, which was followed by roadshows, over consecutive days on December 1 and 2.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, concluded his campaigning for the final phase on Friday, with three public rallies in Mehsana, two public meetings in Ahmedabad and a roadshow in Vadodara. Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a Pushpanjali Yatra, paying floral tributes to national leaders during a massive road show, in Ahmedabad.

People of Ahmedabad saw great enthusiasm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in the city. People lined both sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister's convoy passed. Showering petals on his convoy, the crowd chanted 'Modi...Modi' as they help up his posters.

The Prime Minister was also seen greeting people and waving at them.Be it roads, balconies or rooftops of buildings, the locals crammed every available space to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. The PM also paid floral tributes to a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during his roadshow.Thursday saw Modi returning to the campaign trail in Gujarat after a gap of two days. His three-hour mega roadshow spanned 16 Assembly constituencies which will poll in the second phase on December 5.

Covering a distance of over 50 kms, the roadshow started from the Naroda Gam and ended at Gandhinagar South constituency. PM Modi made at least 35 stops at memorials of prominent personalities, including Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on the way. Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati were some of the constituencies the PM covered during his roadshow.

The PM's mega rally came on a day the first phase of polling was conducted in Gujarat. Results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will also be declared on the same day, December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)