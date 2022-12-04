Left Menu

YSRCP woman leader on hunger strike, demands meeting with Andhra CM

"Will not end the hunger strike, until I meet the Chief Minister," said YSR Congress' Woman State Secretary Jamila Begum.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 12:12 IST
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A woman member of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party has gone on a hunger strike in Kurnool demanding to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as per local sources. As per information, the YSR Congress' Woman State Secretary, Jamila Begum, sat on hunger strike from Friday midnight demanding an opportunity to meet the CM seeking recognition for party members.

Jamila Begum has been on strike in front of the YSR statue at the SBI Circle in Kurnool. Speaking to ANI Jamila said: "Hard-working party workers are not getting positions in the YSRCP and those coming from other parties are more recognized".

She has requested that she be allowed to meet the CM immediately. "Will not end the hunger strike, until I meet the Chief Minister," said Jamila Begum. Locals in the area have found the sight of a lone woman sitting and protesting interesting and there have been large crowds gathering near the circle to catch her glimpse. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

