Left Menu

Phase-2 of Gujarat Assembly polls: 4.75 pc voter turnout in first hour

There are also 285 independent candidates in the fray.In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 51 of these 93 seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates.In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-12-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 10:07 IST
Phase-2 of Gujarat Assembly polls: 4.75 pc voter turnout in first hour
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An average 4.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Monday in the initial one hour of polling in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections for 93 seats, the Election Commission said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were among the early voters. Voting began at 8 am in 14,975 polling stations for the second phase of elections in 93 constituencies, out of the total 182 in Gujarat, spread across 14 districts of north and central regions.

The fate of 833 candidates, including CM Patel, will be decided in the second phase.

District-wise, Gandhinagar recorded the highest turnout so far at 7.05 per cent, while Mahisagar district recorded the lowest turnout of 3.76 per cent, the Election Commission said in its update.

As per constituency-wise data, Gandhinagar North recorded the highest turnout of 12.97 per cent between 8 am and 9 am.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are contesting in all the 93 seats.

The Congress is contesting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielfed two candidates.

Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44. There are also 285 independent candidates in the fray.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 51 of these 93 seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates.

In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22. But in north Gujarat, the Congress had won 17 seats while the saffron party got 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
NTPC Green Energy likely to get strategic investor by March 2023

NTPC Green Energy likely to get strategic investor by March 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022