Left Menu

SP legislators hold dharna against govt in UP assembly premises

They were preventing people from casting votes. In the BJP regime, price rise is at its peak, youth are not getting employment and law and order has broken down in the state. We are here to point out the governments failures, he said.The Winter Session of Uttar Pradesh assembly commenced from Monday in which a supplementary budget is to be tabled.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 10:39 IST
SP legislators hold dharna against govt in UP assembly premises
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging misuse of official machinery during bypolls, price rise and poor law and order in the state, Samajwadi Party legislators on Monday sat on a dharna in the Uttar Pradesh assembly premises.

Before the start of the Winter Session, the SP MLAs sat near the Chowdhury Charan Singh statue with placards that read, ''Janta ka paisa ghate hain, ghaplebaaj sarkaar chalate hain'' (They swindle people's money, scamsters run the government) and ''BJP vifal hai apne kaamo se, janta trast hai badhte daamo se'' (The BJP has failed in its works and people are fed up with inflation).

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowhdury said, ''Our legislators sat on a dharna to point out misuse of official machinery by the BJP in bypolls. They were preventing people from casting votes.'' ''In the BJP regime, price rise is at its peak, youth are not getting employment and law and order has broken down in the state. The BJP has failed on all fronts. We are here to point out the government's failures,'' he said.

The Winter Session of Uttar Pradesh assembly commenced from Monday in which a supplementary budget is to be tabled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022