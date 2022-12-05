Left Menu

Gujarat polls: Cong pitches for change as voting underway for second phase

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday pitched for bringing about parivartan change in Gujarat as they urged voters to exercise their franchise.The second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions of the state.It is a humble request to every citizen of Gujarat to participate in this parivartan utsav festival of change.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 10:59 IST
Gujarat polls: Cong pitches for change as voting underway for second phase
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday pitched for bringing about ''parivartan (change)'' in Gujarat as they urged voters to exercise their franchise.

The second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions of the state.

''It is a humble request to every citizen of Gujarat to participate in this 'parivartan utsav (festival of change)'. Do vote today,'' Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Hearty congratulations to our young friends who are voting for the first time,'' he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, ''We will fulfill the promise made to youth, farmers, women and every citizen, we will bring about change in Gujarat.'' ''Appeal to the people of Gujarat to vote in large numbers. By making use of your rights, fulfill this important responsibility for the progress and development of the state,'' he said.

A total of 833 candidates from 61 political parties are contesting the polls in these Assembly segments spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022