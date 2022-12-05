Left Menu

CPI demands abolition of Governor's post, says they are not acting as Constitutional representatives

The national executive committee of the Communist Party of India met on December 3 and 4 at the party Headquarters in Delhi and called on the democratic forces to rally together to defend the federal structure of the country.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:30 IST
CPI demands abolition of Governor's post, says they are not acting as Constitutional representatives
Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national executive committee of the Communist Party of India met on December 3 and 4 at the party Headquarters in Delhi and called on the democratic forces to rally together to defend the federal structure of the country. CPI General Secretary D Raja told ANI that the party alerted the nation about the move of the "RSS-controlled" government to undermine the constitutional foundations.

"The office of the Governor is being misused for this purpose, guided by the RSS ideology of centralisation. In states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, etc. the Raj Bhavans are made to act as the camp office of the BJP," he said. Raja further demanded the abolition of the office of the Governor and called upon the party units across the country to observe 'Defend Federalism Day' on December 29.

"The CPI believes that the time has come to demand the abolition of the office of the Governor. On this issue, the National Executive of the CPI calls upon the party units all over the country to observe December 29th as 'Defend Federalism Day'. The state councils would plan various campaigns on that day," he said. "What is happening in Kerala, LDF has organized a mass protest against the governor and also planning to hold protests in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Puducherry. We do not need Governors because they are not acting as Constitutional representatives," the CPI leader added.

Talking about the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament which is slated to begin on December 7, Raja said that his party would raise the issue of the common man inside both houses. "In the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, the CPI will raise the issue of the common man in both houses including price hike and unemployment," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022