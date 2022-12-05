Left Menu

Sudanese generals, pro-democracy group sign framework deal

PTI | Khartoum | Updated: 05-12-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Sudan's ruling generals and the main pro-democracy group on Monday signed a framework deal until elections but key dissenters have stayed out of the agreement. The deal pledges to establish a new, civilian-led transitional government to guide the country to elections and offers a path forward in the wake of Sudan's stalled transition to democracy following the October 2021 coup.

The deal — the first of at least two planned accords — was signed by Sudan's two ruling generals, Abdel-Fattah Burhan and Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, and the leaders from the country's largest pro-democracy group, Forces of Freedom and Change, at the Khartoum Republican Palace.

However, several of Sudan's key dissenting political forces have boycotted the deal, including Sudan's grassroots pro-democracy network, known as the Resistance Committee, which has continually refused to negotiate with the ruling generals. According to the draft, the deal envisions Sudan's military step back from politics. The agreement also stipulates that the "revolutionary forces'' that signed the deal will decide upon a new prime minister to oversee a two-year transition, a 24-month period that begins after a premier is appointed. In response to the signing, the pro-democracy Resistance Committee leaders called for demonstrations against the agreement. The deal is roughly based on a draft transitional constitution proposed Sudan's Bar Association in September. It does not address details concerning thornier political issues, such as a transitional judiciary system and the implementation of military reforms, which have been left for a follow-up accord. Sudan has been plugged into turmoil since its leading military figure, Gen. Burhan, mounted the October 2021 coup that upended the country's former democratic transition after three decades of autocratic rule by Omar al-Bashir. The former leader was toppled in April 2019 following a popular uprising.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

