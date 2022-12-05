Left Menu

Chhattisgarh bypoll: 64.86 pc voter turnout in Bhanupratappur Assembly seat

A voter turnout of 64.86 per cent was recorded on Monday in the bypoll to Bhanupratappur Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarhs Kanker district, a poll official here said.The figure is provisional as reports from some polling booths located in sensitive locations were yet to be received, he said.Polling began at 7 am amid tight security and concluded at 3 pm. Twenty three polling booths were recognised as politically sensitive, he added.

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 05-12-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 16:54 IST
Chhattisgarh bypoll: 64.86 pc voter turnout in Bhanupratappur Assembly seat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A voter turnout of 64.86 per cent was recorded on Monday in the bypoll to Bhanupratappur Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, a poll official here said.

The figure is provisional as reports from some polling booths located in sensitive locations were yet to be received, he said.

Polling began at 7 am amid tight security and concluded at 3 pm. No untoward incident was reported in the constituency during the polling process which was by and large peaceful, the official said.

Seven candidates contested the bypoll in the constituency, reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, though it was largely seen as a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP candidate Brahmanand Netam and Congress nominee Savitri Mandavi cast their votes in Kaswahi and Telgara polling booths respectively.

The byelection was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA and state Assembly's Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi after a heart attack on October 16.

The Congress fielded his wife in the bypoll.

Sarva Adivasi Samaj, an umbrella body of tribal communities in Bastar, also fielded its candidate, former Indian Police Service Officer Akbar Ram Korram, who contested as an independent. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

According to poll officials, 1,95,822 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise, including 95,266 men, 1,00,555 women and one third gender person.

A total of 256 polling stations were set up, of which 82 were recognised as 'sensitive' and 17 as 'hypersensitive' in view of the area being Maoist-affected, a poll official said. Twenty three polling booths were recognised as 'politically sensitive', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022