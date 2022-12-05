DAP chief Azad congratulates Farooq Abdullah on his re-election as National Conference president

Democratic Azad Party Chairman and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday congratulated National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah after his re-election as his party's president.

Abdullah was re-elected president of the National Conference for another term on Monday.

Azad prayed for the good health of 85-year-old Abdullah and his long spell in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir.

''I congratulate Abdullah for being re-elected as NC president. Since he has again been elected as party president, I am sure Jammu and Kashmir politics will thrive and will expand the democratic space,'' Azad said in a statement here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)