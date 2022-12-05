On 1st day of Winter Session, UP Legislative Assembly pays tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav

Members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav on the first day of the House's Winter Session.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who served as chief minister for three consecutive terms, passed away on October 10 at the age of 83.

With his death, an era in Indian politics has come to an end, Adityanath said. He came from a humble background, was down to earth and had vast experience and contributions to Indian politics. His achievements in the social and political fields have been extraordinary.'' The Samajwadi party patriarch's son and party president Akhilesh Yadav as well as party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav were not present in the House due to voting in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll.

Chief whip of the Samajwadi Party Manoj Pandey said, ''An era of socialism has come to an end with the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Netaji's personality was multifaceted, extraordinary and vast. He worked to take forward and strengthen the socialist thinking and politics laid by the great leaders of socialist ideology.'' Mulayam Singh Yadav worked for the welfare of the people and the development of the state as a sensitive public representative, he said.

Paying tribute to the former chief minister, Apna Dal leader Ashish Patel said that his death has created a void in Indian politics and socialist ideology.

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader (RLD) Ajay Kumar said Mulayam Singh Yadav took forward the fight for socialism.

Nishad Party member Sanjay Nishad, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Omprakash Rajbhar, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, Bahujan Samaj Party member Umashankar Singh, former Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey and SP member Mehboob Ali also paid tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative assembly 10 times and an MP on seven occasions. He was also the defence minister of the country.

