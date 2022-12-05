Left Menu

MLAs 'poaching' case: HC extends stay on notice to BJP leader Santhosh till Dec 13

The Telangana High Court on Monday stayed a notice issued under section 41A of CrPC by the Special Investigation Team SIT, probing into the alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs, to BJP national general secretary organisation B L Santhosh till December 13.The court had on November 25 stayed the notice till December 5.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:08 IST
MLAs 'poaching' case: HC extends stay on notice to BJP leader Santhosh till Dec 13
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana High Court on Monday stayed a notice issued under section 41A of CrPC by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into the alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs, to BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh till December 13.

The court had on November 25 stayed the notice till December 5. Justice K Surender extended the stay till December 13.

SIT had earlier issued notices to Santhosh and others to appear before it for questioning on November 21. But, they did not. So, based on the court direction, the SIT again issued notice to Santhosh to appear before it either on November 26 or 28.

Santhosh and three others were named as accused by the SIT in the case.

Based on the investigations so far, the SIT filed a memo in a Special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court here adding the names of Santhosh and two persons from Kerala--Jaggu Swami and Tushar Vellapally -- besides an advocate B Srinivas as accused in the case.

Three people -- Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy -- were already named as accused in the case after a complaint was lodged by TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, among four legislators, against them on October 26.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator has to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022