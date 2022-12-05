MLAs 'poaching' case: HC extends stay on notice to BJP leader Santhosh till Dec 13

The Telangana High Court on Monday stayed a notice issued under section 41A of CrPC by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into the alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs, to BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh till December 13.

The court had on November 25 stayed the notice till December 5. Justice K Surender extended the stay till December 13.

SIT had earlier issued notices to Santhosh and others to appear before it for questioning on November 21. But, they did not. So, based on the court direction, the SIT again issued notice to Santhosh to appear before it either on November 26 or 28.

Santhosh and three others were named as accused by the SIT in the case.

Based on the investigations so far, the SIT filed a memo in a Special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court here adding the names of Santhosh and two persons from Kerala--Jaggu Swami and Tushar Vellapally -- besides an advocate B Srinivas as accused in the case.

Three people -- Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy -- were already named as accused in the case after a complaint was lodged by TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, among four legislators, against them on October 26.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator has to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly election.

