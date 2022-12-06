Left Menu

Oppn demands discussions on inflation, EWS quota during all-party meeting: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 12:58 IST
In the all-party meeting on Tuesday, Opposition parties demanded discussions on price rise, unemployment and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota among other issues, sources said.

Leaders from all major parties attended the meeting convened by the central government to discuss the legislative agenda and the issues likely to be discussed during the the Winter Session of Parliament that begins on December 7.

The government was represented by Union minister and deputy leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present.

During the meeting, Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Naseer Hussain demanded discussions on the appointment of election commissioner in just one day, EWS quota and unemployment.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien sought discussions on price rise, unemployment, alleged misuse of agencies and economic blockade of states, sources said.

O'Brien also told the government that the Opposition should be allowed to raise issues of importance.

The Winter Session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

