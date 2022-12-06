Left Menu

Goa: MGP to back Central govt over naming of Mopa airport

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP on Tuesday said it would back the decision of the Central government on naming of the new airport at Mopa in North Goa.Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Monday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the international airport at Mopa on December 11. The chief minister had earlier said that the decision of naming the airport lies with the Union Civil Aviation ministry.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-12-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 14:44 IST
Goa: MGP to back Central govt over naming of Mopa airport
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) on Tuesday said it would back the decision of the Central government on naming of the new airport at Mopa in North Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had on Monday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the international airport at Mopa on December 11. The airport, being built at a cost of Rs 2,870 crore, will be the second facility in the state in addition to the existing airport at Dabolim.

Political leaders in the coastal state have been at loggerheads about whom the facility should be named after.

MGP secretary Anant Naik told PTI that the party's central committee has taken a resolution that the Mopa airport be named after the state’s first chief minister and founder president Dayanand Bandodkar.

“However, we are with the Central government in their decision on naming the airport,” Naik said.

The MGP has extended support to the BJP and will back the party's every decision, he said.

A section of people are demanding that the upcoming airport be named after late Bandodkar, honouring his contribution to the state, post liberation from the Portuguese. The chief minister had earlier said that the decision of naming the airport lies with the Union Civil Aviation ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022