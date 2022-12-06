Left Menu

TMC, JD(U), SAD demand all-party meet to build consensus on women's reservation bill

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 18:33 IST
The Trinamool Congress, JD(U) and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday demanded convening an all-party meet to build consensus on the women's reservation bill at a meet convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said.

The TMC raised the issue at the meeting of the Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee, while it was supported by the JD(U) and the SAD.

The BAC meet was convened by the Speaker ahead of the Winter session of Parliament beginning Wednesday.

The bill seeks to reserve one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

