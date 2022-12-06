Left Menu

Germany's Scholz sees new mood within EU on Western Balkans accession

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:43 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday he detected a new, more positive mood among European Union members on the prospect of Western Balkans countries joining the bloc compared to a few years ago, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I am quite sure that a new inclusive movement has arisen and that the scepticism that was formulated a few years ago by several member states has now mutated into a willingness to actively push this forward," Scholz told reporters after a summit on the potential accession of the six Balkan countries.

