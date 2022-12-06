BJP victory in Gujarat will increase party votes in Karnataka polls: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday exuded confidence in a BJP victory in Karnataka elections and said a victory in Gujarat assembly polls will increase votes in this state polls by at least 3 to 5 per cent. "In Gujarat, it is a very well-known fact that we are going to win for the seventh time and even the press had predicted. It is a pro-incumbency verdict for the seventh time that shows the performance of Gujarat BJP government and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Bommai said reacting to the exit polls predicting BJP's victory in recently held Gujarat Assembly elections.

He further said, "This will have a very positive impact on Karnataka as the people here are pro-BJP. The result will boost the morale of our workers and we are going to increase at least 3-5 per cent of our votes because of this." The two-phase Gujarat elections concluded on Monday with 93 constituencies going for polls in the second and the final phase of elections.

The BJP is poised to sweep Gujarat and has an edge over Congress in a tough fight in Himachal Pradesh, exit polls predicted on Monday. The exit polls predicted that the BJP is on course to a handsome victory in Gujarat and could create a record in terms of seats won. They also predicted that AAP will open its account in the Gujarat assembly and will finish third behind the Congress and BJP.

The exit poll results came out after the conclusion of the second phase of polling in Gujarat on Monday. The first phase of polling in Gujarat was held on December 1 and results for the two states will be declared on December 8. According to the India Today-Axis My India poll, the BJP is set to create a record in terms of its electoral performance in Gujarat. It also predicted AAP making sizeable inroads in terms of vote share.

The exit poll had predicted that BJP would win 129-151 seats, Congress 16-30 seats and AAP 9-21 seats in Gujarat. The poll predicted BJP getting 46 per cent votes, Congress 26 per cent and AAP 20 per cent. According to Republic-PMARQ exit polls, the BJP is poised to get between 128 and 148 seats with 48.2 pc vote share. Gujarat is a BJP stronghold and the party is seeking a seventh successive term in office in the state which has 182 assembly seats.

The poll gave Congress 30-42 seats with 32.6 pc vote share, AAP 2-10 seats with 15.4 per cent vote shared and others getting 0-3 seats with 3.8 per cent votes. The Times Now-ETG poll gave BJP 135-145 seats in Gujarat, Congress 24-34, AAP 6 to 16.

The TV 9 Gujarati gave 125-130 seats to BJP, 40-50 seats to Congress, 3-5 seats to AAP and 3-7 seats to others. News X-Jan ki Baat exit poll gave 117-140 seats to BJP, 34-51 seats to Congress, 6-13 seats to AAP and 1-2 seats to others.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister's post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017. However, AAP may spoil the game for Congress by taking away a significant vote share in their favour. In 2017, BJP was also reeling under pressure with the ongoing Patidar protests but this time the situation is in BJP's favour and the party may gain more seats compared to the previous polls. (ANI)

