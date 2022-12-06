Left Menu

Paresh Rawal summoned by Kolkata Police over 'cook fish for Bengalis' remarks

The Kolkata Police on Tuesday issued summons to Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal for his recent remarks on Bengalis, a senior officer said. The sexagenarian actor has been asked to appear at Taltala police station on December 12 for questioning in connection with the remarks made during a poll campaign in Gujarat.We have summoned him to appear at Taltala police station on December 12.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 23:21 IST
''We have summoned him to appear at Taltala police station on December 12. This is in connection with his 'cook fish for Bengalis' comment. He will be questioned,'' the officer said. The former BJP MP, speaking at a rally in Gujarat, had said, ''Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?'' He was booked under various sections of the IPC after CPI(M) leader and the party's state secretary Mohammed Salim lodged a complaint against him, alleging that the actor's speech could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.

Rawal had apologised for his remark following a huge backlash on the social media. ''Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise,'' the 67-year-old actor had tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

