U.S. House, Senate negotiators reach deal on defense policy bill

Lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate said on Tuesday they had reached an agreement on an annual defense policy bill.

"We are pleased to announce we've come to a bipartisan, bicameral agreement on this year's National Defense Authorization Act," the Democratic chairmen and ranking Republicans on the House and Senate armed services committees said in a statement.

