AAP bags 49 seats, BJP 40 as MCD counting progresses

The Aam Aadmi Party has won 49 MCD seats, the BJP 40 and the Congress four, according to the latest State Election Commission update, as the counting of votes continues at 42 centres across Delhi.

The update around 11.30 am also showed Independent candidate Shakila winning the Seelampur ward, while the Congress' Shagufta Chaudhary won Chauhan Banger. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126.

The counting of votes polled in the December 4 MCD elections commenced at 8 am Wednesday amid tight security. Sultana Abad of the AAP won the Jama Masjid ward, while the party's Sarika Chaudhary defeated Congress' Farhad Suri by a margin of 244 votes in the Daryaganj seat.

The BJP's Alka Raghav emerged victorious in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 3,819 votes, while the party's Rohini D candidate Smita also registered a win. The AAP's Ankush Narang has won from the Ranjeet Nagar seat.

