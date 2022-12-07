Left Menu

Congress MP demands cancelling Singareni coal block auction

Singareni Collieries Company Limited SCCL is a 5149 joint venture between the Telangana government and the Centre.Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi hit back saying, The auction process is going on for two years and it is a transparent system...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 15:31 IST
Congress MP demands cancelling Singareni coal block auction
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP N Uttam Reddy on Wednesday raised the issue of auctioning of four coal mines operated by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited in Telangana and demanded they be instead allocated to the state-run firm.

''We demand the coal blocks' auction be cancelled and the coal blocks be given to the Singareni collieries,'' Reddy said during the Zero Hour of Lok Sabha. Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a 51:49 joint venture between the Telangana government and the Centre.

Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi hit back saying, ''The auction process is going on for two years and it is a transparent system... People who did a coal scam do not want this transparent system.'' The mines are being auctioned and the revenues will go to the state government, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022