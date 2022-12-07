Congress MP demands cancelling Singareni coal block auction

Congress MP N Uttam Reddy on Wednesday raised the issue of auctioning of four coal mines operated by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited in Telangana and demanded they be instead allocated to the state-run firm.

''We demand the coal blocks' auction be cancelled and the coal blocks be given to the Singareni collieries,'' Reddy said during the Zero Hour of Lok Sabha. Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a 51:49 joint venture between the Telangana government and the Centre.

Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi hit back saying, ''The auction process is going on for two years and it is a transparent system... People who did a coal scam do not want this transparent system.'' The mines are being auctioned and the revenues will go to the state government, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)