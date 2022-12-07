Left Menu

BJP suggests election of Delhi mayor remains open race

The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards.

The AAP may have won the majority in the MCD polls but the BJP suggested on Wednesday that the mayor's election is still an open game and noted that Chandigarh, where the its rival was the largest party, has a mayor from BJP ranks.

''Now over to electing a mayor for Delhi. It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close contest, which way the nominated councillors vote etc. Chandigarh has a BJP mayor, for instance,'' BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said in a tweet.

Though the AAP had emerged as the single largest party by winning 14 seats in the Chandigarh municipal polls for 35 wards but it had not won a majority.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also claimed that the city will again have a mayor from his party.

The AAP on Wednesday emerged victorious in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls by winning 134 wards, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the prestigious municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a House of 250. The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 wards.

