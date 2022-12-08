Left Menu

Peru armed forces, police warn Castillo against breaking constitution

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 08-12-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 00:21 IST
Peru's armed forces and police on Wednesday warned President Pedro Castillo against breaking the constitution, after he said he would dissolve Congress by decree, hours before he was set to face an impeachment trial.

The president is entitled to dissolve Congress if the legislature carries out two no-confidence votes in Cabinet, they said in a statement, adding that any act to the contrary would constitute a "violation of the constitution."

