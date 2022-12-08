Left Menu

Gujarat Assembly polls: Counting of votes begins

The entire counting process is being videotaped.Altogether 182 counting observers and as many election officials are on duty at the counting centres, and each counting table has a micro-observer, a counting supervisor and a counting assistant.The state Assembly polls were held in two phases, with polling for the first phase in 89 seats held on December 1, and for the remaining 93 seats on December 5.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2022 08:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 08:15 IST
Gujarat Assembly polls: Counting of votes begins
  • Country:
  • India

Counting of votes for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly polls began Thursday morning at 37 counting centres amid tight security and in the presence of Election Commission of India-appointed observers across the state.

While counting of postal ballots began at 8 am, counting of EVM votes will begin at 8.30 am, an official said.

The Commission has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure a smooth counting process. The entire counting process is being videotaped.

Altogether 182 counting observers and as many election officials are on duty at the counting centres, and each counting table has a micro-observer, a counting supervisor and a counting assistant.

The state Assembly polls were held in two phases, with polling for the first phase in 89 seats held on December 1, and for the remaining 93 seats on December 5. The elections witnessed a turnout of 64.33 per cent, around 4 per cent less than the previous Assembly polls in 2017. Of the 4.9 crore registered voters, only 3.16 crore voted in the 2022 elections.

The ruling BJP contested all the 182 seats, while the new entrant in the state’s political landscape, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), contested 181 seats. The main Opposition party, the Congress, contested 179 seats, while its alliance partner, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), contested two seats.

A total of 1,621 candidates were in the fray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022