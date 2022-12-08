Left Menu

Confident that results will be in our favour: HP Cong chief Pratibha Singh

Independent candidates were ahead in three seats.Counting of votes began at 8 am and the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power.Pratibha Singh, who is the MP from Mandi, said issues raised by the Congress such as those pertaining to women, Old Pension Scheme and unemployment struck a chord with voters.On Wednesday, she had indicated that Holly Lodge the familys ancestral home remained interested in the chief ministers post if the party won the assembly election.Virbhadra Singh died last year.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 11:51 IST
Confident that results will be in our favour: HP Cong chief Pratibha Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Thursday exuded confidence that the assembly election results will be in favour of her party even as the counting of votes for 68 seats in the state was underway.

Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh, said the Congress is hoping to win at least 40 to 42 seats.

''We are confident that results will be in favour of the Congress and we will form the government,'' she told reporters.

According to the latest trends given by Election Commission, the Congress was leading in 34 seats, followed by the BJP in 31 seats. Independent candidates were ahead in three seats.

Counting of votes began at 8 am and the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power.

Pratibha Singh, who is the MP from Mandi, said issues raised by the Congress such as those pertaining to women, Old Pension Scheme and unemployment struck a chord with voters.

On Wednesday, she had indicated that “Holly Lodge” – the family’s ancestral home – remained interested in the chief minister’s post if the party won the assembly election.

Virbhadra Singh died last year. His MLA son Vikramaditya contested the November 12 polls from Shimla Rural.

If the party picks Pratibha Singh for the post in case of a win, she would need to be elected to the assembly within six months.

The other chief ministerial aspirants in the Congress are Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Congress campaign committee head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and former ministers Asha Kumari, Kaul Singh and Ram Lal Thakur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022