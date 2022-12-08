Left Menu

More arrests expected in German coup plot in coming days, say authorities

German authorities expect further arrests and raids in the coming days in connection with a far-right group that prosecutors say were preparing a violent overthrow of the state to install as national leader a former member of a German royal family.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-12-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 12:54 IST
More arrests expected in German coup plot in coming days, say authorities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German authorities expect further arrests and raids in the coming days in connection with a far-right group that prosecutors say were preparing a violent overthrow of the state to install as national leader a former member of a German royal family. "Based on my experience, there is usually a second wave of arrests," Georg Maier, the interior minister of the German state of Thuringia, told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Thursday.

The envisaged new leader Heinrich XIII P.R., who uses the title prince is a descendent of the royal House of Reuss in Thuringia. Twenty-five members and supporters of the group were detained on Wednesday in raids involving some 3,000 security personnel that Maier described as unprecedented in modern German history.

Holger Muench, head of the federal police office, told broadcaster ZDF on Wednesday evening that he also expects more suspects to come to light in the coming days. Maier singled out the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which is in the state parliament, for becoming an interface for right-wing extremists and spreading what he called fantasies about toppling the state.

"People are scared, and the AfD takes advantage of that and offers simple solutions," said Maier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022