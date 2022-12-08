Cong's Dhani Ram Shandil retains Solan, defeats son-in-law and BJP candidate Rajesh Kashyap
08-12-2022
Veteran Congress leader Dhani Ram Shandil has retained his Solan seat in Himachal Pradesh, defeating his nearest BJP rival and son-in-law Rajesh Kashyap on Thursday.
Shandil defeated Kashyap by a margin of 3,858 votes.
